Louisiana elected officials weigh in on Trump SCOTUS selection

(KLFY) President Trump has chosen Louisiana native Amy Coney Barrett to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

The nomination kicks off an effort to have Barrett confirmed quickly by the senate before election day on November 3.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement earlier Saturday.

Related Content PHOTOS: Trump formally nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

He said: “Judge Barrett embodies our state’s values and respect for the rule of law. Judge Barrett is a distinguished legal scholar and an exceptional appellate judge with a track record of interpreting the constitution according to its text and original public meaning.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy will be on the senate confirmation committee and had this to say about Judge Barrett.

“President Trump has nominated an impressive jurist in Judge Barrett, who has real-world experience in the classroom and in the courtroom. One of the most sacred jobs Louisianians sent me to do is to vet nominees for lifetime appointments to the highest court in the land. I will join my colleagues on the judiciary committee in doing just that fairly and thoroughly.”

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins supports the presidents right under the constitution to fill the vacancy.

“I hope the senate will quickly move forward with the confirmation process and all necessary hearings. Amy Coney bBarrett is a solid constitutionalist and highly regarded judge. She will make an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.”

Confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett are expected to begin the week of October 12.