Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana education leaders set early college credit goal

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School Bus_58215

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education leaders are pushing for all high school graduates within a decade to leave school with college credit or an industry-based credential, a target inline with the state’s new higher education master plan.

The Advocate reports that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which oversees K-12 public education, and the Board of Regents, which oversees public colleges, adopted the goal for 2029 graduates during a joint meeting Wednesday.

“We are focused on improving talent development in the state of Louisiana,” Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed told the boards.

The goal, if accomplished, would double the current achievement level through courses known as dual-enrollment, in which students take college-level classes for both high school and college credit. Half of the high school graduating class of 2018 earned college credit for at least one course or a marketable industry credential, according to the state Department of Education.

Earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed that all public high school juniors and seniors have access to two courses for college credit without charge. But the governor’s plan never won political traction, partly because it lacked financing.

Louisiana has about 90,000 high school juniors and seniors. Their access to dual enrollment courses varies widely among regions and between rural and urban areas.

Under current rules, students must have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and a 19 on the ACT college readiness test — along with scores of at least 19 in the math portion of the ACT and 18 in English — to take a dual enrollment class. Eligibility requirements likely will change as the target for participation increases.

But expansion of dual enrollment offerings will come with a price tag.

Louisiana is spending about $17 million this budget year for dual enrollment courses. How much it will cost to boost the courses to make them available to more students in line with the target is unclear.

Reed said education leaders may request “seed money” during the 2020 legislative session, then additional dollars in 2021. The target endorsed by the two education boards would first apply to the high school freshmen class of 2025, which would enroll next fall.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Doris Voitier said students who earn college credit in high school typically fare better in college. Voiter, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said financing a major expansion of dual enrollment “is something we can work toward and resolve.”

The early college credit goal is part of the Regents’ updated higher education master plan, which set a 2030 target for boosting the percentage of working-age adults with a college degree or industry credential from 44% to 60%. Reed said 56% percent of state jobs will require post-high school training in 2020.

“We are lagging, and we need to be leading,” Reed said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar