Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana education department pushes census participation

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s education department has posted online information aimed at promoting participation in this year’s U.S. Census in classrooms and at home.

The 2020 Census Toolbox site includes general information about the counting process, flyers, statistics, videos — and learning activities by grade level that teachers can use to talk about the importance of the census.

“We are proud to partner with the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure every child counts in Louisiana,” Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states, among other things. The numbers could be critical to Louisiana’s continued receipt of billions of dollars in federal money spent on health care, education, social services and other programs.

“The results affect various aspects of education, from offering affordable, healthy school lunch options to providing high-quality early care and education to supporting historically disadvantaged students and their families,” White said.

The once-a-decade count of the U.S. population started in January in Alaska. The rest of the nation will take part starting in the spring.

The education department said 68% of Louisiana households returned their census questionnaires in 2000. The state’s rate fell to 65% in 2010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar