NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has pled guilty to a two-count indictment after distributing meth in Terrebonne Parish.

Dereck Celestin, Jr., 37, of Terrebonne Parish, pled guilty on Oct. 25, according to a Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana press release.

According to the press release, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation revealed that Celestin was a methamphetamine distributor in Terrebonne Parish.

DEA agents arranged two controlled purchases from Celestin, the press release said. On July 13, 2021, agents coordinated the purchase of 48.73 grams of methamphetamine from Celestin and on Aug. 9, 2021, another purchase of 130.35 grams of methamphetamine was arranged.

Celestin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years (up to 40 years) imprisonment and at least four years of supervised release on the first count.

On the second count, Celestin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years (up to life) imprisonment and at least five years of supervised release.

The press release also said that he faces several fines.

Celestin is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2023.

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney J. Benjamin Myers.