Louisiana dog tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) says it has received its first reported case of a SARS-CoV-2 positive dog in Louisiana.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

“Initially, it was believed pets could not get the disease, but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now learning that animals can be infected,” Commissioner Mike Strain said.

There is currently no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading the virus and based on the limited information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low, LDAF said, and there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare.

“It appears that people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to animals during close contact. It is important for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect them from possible infection. At this time, routine testing of animals is not recommended.”Strain said.

CDC recommends that patients with COVID-19 who have pets follow these recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/animals/interim-guidance-managing-people-in-home-care-and-isolation-who-have-pets.html.

According to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) rules, the LDAF cannot release any information that could identify the pet owner including where the dog is located.