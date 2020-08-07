Louisiana school district delays school start after virus cases

ZACHARY, La. (AP) – Officials for a Louisiana school district say the reopening of its schools will be delayed by one week after nearly 20 teachers have been infected with or exposed to the coronavirus and other staff members have quit.

The Zachary School Board voted Thursday to postpone classes to Aug. 17. Instruction was set to begin Aug. 10 under a hybrid model.

The superintendent said seven teachers in the district outside of Baton Rouge have either tested positive for or are suspected of having the coronavirus, and an additional 12 reported possible exposure.

He added that the system is facing a shortage of teachers for the first time.

