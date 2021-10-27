Sheriff deputy who served civil papers to others arrested on child pornography charges

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on five counts of pornography involving juveniles.

36-year-old Randell Crooks of Pineville was taken into custody Wednesday at the Rapides Parish courthouse.

He was taken into custody, without incident, by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and then immediately terminated from his position with the Sheriff’s Office where he had been employed since 2008 and was currently assigned to the Civil Division serving civil papers.

“As public servants, we are held to a very high standard and I expect a lot from our deputies” said Sheriff Mark Wood.

“I want the public to know we are cooperating fully with the Attorney General’s investigation and we will not tolerate any of our deputies conducting themselves in this manner. I expect our deputies to work hard every day to earn and keep the public’s trust in everything we do.”