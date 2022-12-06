COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Two 4-month-old baby cows ran from the law and the law won?

Deputy Daniel Owens with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to get into cowboy mode over the weekend.

Check out this video posted on he STPSO Facebook page which shows some of the chase.

On Saturday, December 3, Deputy Owens did his best to take these two baby cows into custody.

It does not appear Deputy Owens had a horse so he had to use his legs and a lasso to catch one of them.

The second calf remains on the loose and was last seen on Falconer Dr.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the “baby cows managed to escape their residence off of Harrison Ave.”

This is not the first time that Deputy Owens has had to try and wrangle a baby cow.

Earlier this year, a baby cow got loose on the same road and was struck by a car.

If you see the missing calf, please call 985-898-2338. Maybe Deputy Owens can have a go at it for a third time?