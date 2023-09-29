LOUISIANA (KLFY)– The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating trash being dumped in the Vermilion River.

This comes after enough trash to fill a dump truck and a pickup truck were dumped in the river Friday morning.

“Dumping trash is not only gross, but it’s also illegal,” Ellen Fucich with Vermilionville said. “If you think you’re not going to get caught, you’re terribly mistaken. There have been some pieces of evidence that we have been able to find, so they have been turned over to the authorities and whatever can be done will be done.”

Fucich helps run the Bayou Vermilion District and said trash dumping is not uncommon.

“Our river crew picks up dozens and dozens of 55-gallon drums full of trash,” she told News 10. “Oil leaks and all kinds of chemicals get dumped in.”

Fucich added dead trees and even cars and dead animals are also thrown into the river. She explained this not only takes away from the river’s beauty, but it harms the water quality.

“Back in the 70’s and 80’s the Vermilion River was listed by the DEQ as one of the dirtiest and the worst quality water in the country,” she said.

The Bayou Vermilion District has since returned the river to its natural beauty, and they hope to keep it that way.

“Lafayette’s first name was Vermilionville, so the Vermilion is vital,” Fucich added.