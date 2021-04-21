Louisiana Department of Justice Assistant AG resigns

Baton Rouge, LA., (KLFY) – Louisiana Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes has submitted his resignation claiming the Louisiana Department of Justice failed to act on his sexual harassment allegations he made against former Director of the Criminal Division, Pat Magee.

“Inaccurate portrayals of the work done by department employees impacts this entire office,” Jeff Landry said.

Department officials said they did investigate the claims both internally and externally. Derbes claims Magee was sexually harassing employees in the office, according to his resignation letter.

“The external investigation relied upon factual evidence and determined we could not reach that conclusion in this matter,” Deputy Director of Administrative Affairs Sandra Schober said.

In November, 2020 Lafayette native Pat Magee was placed on administrative leave with pay while under investigation for potential violation of office policy.

However, Derbes felt as though his allegations weren’t taken seriously against Magee, according to his letter of resignation.

“Just like every business or any organization in America, we seek to protect the rights of our employees and a professional workplace,” Landry said.

Department officials said they found Magee’s actions to be inappropriate at times, however, they say it never rose to the level of sexual harassment.