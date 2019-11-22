Louisiana Department of Health reports second death related to vaping

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA/WVUE) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that a second person has died from complications related to vaping.

This is the second vaping-related death in Louisiana this week with the first death being confirmed Monday.

So far there have been 32 cases of lung injuries reported between August of 2019 until now.

The State Health Department has blamed three chemicals for an outbreak in lung illness cases with Vitamin E acetate being considered the main culprit. Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.

The State Health Department states if you do vape, monitor your symptoms for severe side effects and seek medical attention.