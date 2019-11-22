Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana Department of Health reports second death related to vaping

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA/WVUE) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that a second person has died from complications related to vaping.

This is the second vaping-related death in Louisiana this week with the first death being confirmed Monday.

So far there have been 32 cases of lung injuries reported between August of 2019 until now.

The State Health Department has blamed three chemicals for an outbreak in lung illness cases with Vitamin E acetate being considered the main culprit. Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.

The State Health Department states if you do vape, monitor your symptoms for severe side effects and seek medical attention.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories