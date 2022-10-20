BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the efforts to further develop the Louisiana school system, the Louisiana Department of Education is training future principals. The Aspiring Principal Fellowship supports the development of aspiring school leaders across Louisiana.

This year’s cohort consists of 50 educators from almost 20 parishes, nearly double the size of last year’s cohort of 22 educators. The fellows meet six times during the school year, gathering skills and knowledge through conversations with regional experts, school visits, and reflection. Through their engagement and participation, the future leaders will gain the skills needed to serve students, educators, and families as a principal adequately.

Some of the educators participating in this year’s fellowship represent Ouachita Parish, Union Parish, and Lafayette Parish. For a complete list of members for the Aspiring Principal Fellowship, visit the website.