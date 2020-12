MONROE, La. A domestic incident involving a Bastrop dentist turned deadly just before Christmas.

KNOE is reporting that Tod Lawhon was arrested Christmas Eve and charged with manslaughter.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs said that Lawhon called on Thursday night to report he had shot his wife.

He said officers responded to the scene and found Lenora Lawhon dead in their home.

Lawhon was arrested on the scene and taken to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.