Louisiana Democratic party issue statement on SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ discrimination in workplace

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Monday, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that existing civil rights law bars discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees in the workplace.

Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk released the following statement in response:

“This is a historic moment in our long struggle for equality and justice for LGBTQ+ Americans. Today, the court clearly and overwhelmingly confirmed that everyone deserves a workplace free of harassment or discrimination. While the Supreme Court’s past marriage equality ruling was a landmark decision in the fight for equality, I often asked what good does it do if someone can get married on Saturday and fired on Monday with no employment protections? With this decision, the Supreme Court has finally set right that wrong.

“This progress is only possible because of the courage of countless LGBTQ+ Americans who have fought for years to move the needle toward equality and justice. Our work continues, but today, the LGBTQ+ community can take a deep breath with the knowledge that the law now sees us as full, equal citizens. This Pride Month, that’s something to celebrate.”