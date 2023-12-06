WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Congress is tied up over sending money to foreign allies and securing the nation’s border. Some of Louisiana’s delegation are among the voices calling for more focus to be put on America’s southern border.

“The battle is for the border. We do that first as a top priority and we’ll take care of these other obligations,” Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Speaker Johnson is part of negotiations around sending aid to foreign allies and he wants to get not only funding for border security but also changes to policies.

In the Senate, Sen. Bill Cassidy is among Republicans who won’t vote for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan unless they see those changes.

“Border crossings of those captured or turn themselves in has gone from 9,000 a day to 10,000 a day,” Cassidy said. “The Biden administration’s denial of this crisis has led to 8.3 million illegal crossings since Biden took office.”

The financial support for Ukraine is set to run out at the end of the year and with ongoing conflict in Israel, there is a push to get those dollars to them sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got to support our allies, but we’ve got to secure our own border first,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy wants to see reform in the application process for asylum seekers. President Joe Biden claimed that extreme Republicans are “playing chicken with national security”.

“There are important questions that must be answered so that we can continue with these negotiations,” Johnson said. “Among those is what is the objective? What is the endgame in Ukraine? How are we going to have proper oversight over the funds, the precious treasure of American taxpayers?”

Congress has until the end of next week to reach a deal before lawmakers head home for the holidays.

Latest news