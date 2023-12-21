BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says more than 130,000 families in the state will see benefits decrease in the new year.

According to DCFS, families getting food stamps and assistance in two programs, Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and Kinship Care Subsidy Program, will see a decrease in benefits because of a cost-of-living adjustment increase to Social Security and veterans benefits.

“Social Security Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance (RSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and some Veterans Administration (VA) payments will be increasing by 3.2% as a result of the 2024 COLA,” DCFS said in a news release. “Monthly benefits for individual Social Security recipients will increase, on average, by more than $50 a month, from $1,827 in January 2023 to $1,885. The monthly maximum benefit amount for SSI recipients will increase by $29 a month, from $914 in 2023 to $943 in 2024.”

The increase will affect eligibility for other assistance programs for some in Louisiana getting Social Security, veterans and disability payments, DCFS said. The agency added that 33% of Louisiana households getting food stamps will face an average reduction of $27.42 in monthly benefits starting in January.

DCFS reports 938 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cases will close after exceeding eligibility limits and less than 0.85% of FITAP and KCSP households will see benefits decrease.

“DCFS encourages SNAP households to report any changes in their household size, income or expenses, as certain changes could result in an increase to their regular benefit amount,” the agency said.

Families needing resources are directed to the Catholic Charities Food for Seniors program, Feeding Louisiana and Louisiana 211. Click here for more.

Louisiana 211 can be reached by calling 211 or texting your zip code to 898-211.

