OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana couple has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to their home in an effort to collect insurance money, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

Charles Robertson, 54, and Tonya Scott, 33, were booked into the Ouachita Parish Jail on one count each of aggravated arson, criminal conspiracy, and insurance fraud, according to the SFM.

SFM said that in the evening hours of Dec. 16, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Avanti Lane. The fire threatened two mobile homes nearby, according to SFM, and was believed to have been accidental and started by a space heater.

However, in January 2022, a tip to SFM investigators suggested that the fire was suspicious.

SFM said that extensive investigative efforts were taken and deputies were able to determine that the fire was intentionally set.

Robertson and Scott, the owners of the burned mobile home were then identified as suspects and were taken into custody on Feb. 14, 2023.