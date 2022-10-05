VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Cotton Festival will take place Oct. 14-16.

There will be many events and activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

All Cotton Festival events are held at the North Side Civic Center on 704 N. Soileau Street

OCT. 14

​Gates Open at 5 p.m.

‘Fais-Do-Do’ – Street Dance

Adults and Children 13yrs & Over : $6

Children 12yrs to 6yrs old : $2

5yrs and under : Free

6 p.m. to 12 Midnight – “Fais-Do-Do” – Street Dance

6 to 8:30 p.m. – DJ Marshall Vidrine

9 to 12 Midnight – Shot Gun Lillie Band

OCT. 15

1st Annual Cotton festival black pot cook-off.

3 categories: *Amateur *Professional * Club/Organization

Registration Contact – Rsoileaunt@yahoo.com (Deadline to register October 10)

10 to 10:30 a.m. – Contestants and Visiting Queens arrive (private event)

11 a.m. – Contestant interviews (private event)

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Royal Reception (private invite)

5:30 p.m. – Cotton Coronation – Crowning of King & Queen Cotton (Admission to Coronation- $5.00 for adults and children

OCT. 16

8:30 a.m. – Cotton Harvest Mass-Our Lady Queen of All Saints in Ville Platte 1220 West Dardeau Street

12 p.m. – “Grand Parade of Cotton”, Main Street running West to East

6 p.m. – Cotton Festival 2022 Close