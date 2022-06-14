BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A corrections officer at Elayn Hunt was arrested Tuesday on charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records for allegedly falsifying public documents.

Officials said Master Sgt. Samantha Joubert, 28, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.

According to Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, an inmate committed suicide at the prison on June 2.

During the investigation of the suicide, it was discovered that Joubert wrote in the cellblock logbook that she had made routine rounds at the prison when she had not, officials reported.

LDPSC said it turned over its findings to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Joubert was arrested.

She is suspended pending the investigation, LDPSC added.