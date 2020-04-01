Louisiana coronoavirus cases: See the latest numbers on our tracker

(KLFY) Since our update Monday, there have been 1,212 new cases reported for a total of 5,237 statewide.

Just two weeks ago, we sat at 103 cases statewide, mainly in the New Orleans area.

Five days later, that number rose to 479 before more than tripling to 1795 the following week, and spreading across the state.

On Thursday, Governor Edwards announced a startling 5,237 cases and 239 deaths.

The growing number of cases is why we keep hearing the phrase “flatten the curve”.

“We have yet to see any evidence that we are beginning to flatten the curve. That is extremely important. and so, the order is going to continue and quite frankly compliance has to improve. We need to see better results. Numbers like what we are reporting today keep us on the very steep trajectory in terms of our case growth and we know that puts us firmly on the path to exceeding our capacity to deliver health care.”

In addition to better compliance, Governor Edwards says we need control our cough, keep six feet away from one another, and wash our hands with soap and water.

If you’re not near a sink, then hand sanitizer will do.”