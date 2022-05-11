WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Louisiana Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) announced on Facebook that the House Republican Steering Committee selected her to fill an open seat on the powerful House Committee on Appropriations.

According to a press release from Congresswoman Letlow’s congressional website, the committee determines all discretionary spending and has broad oversight over almost all expenditures made by the federal government.



“Serving on the Appropriations Committee is an incredible honor, and I’m very appreciative of the trust that our Republican leadership and the Steering Committee have placed in me,” Letlow said. “Holding this seat is an opportunity to ensure that our region and state can receive the resources that are desperately needed for our critical priorities. I look forward to working with my colleagues to be a responsible steward of your taxpayer dollars and continue to bring home results for the Fifth District.”

“As a former teacher, I am proud to welcome another educator, Congresswoman Julia Letlow, to the committee,” said Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Kay Granger (TX-12). “In her first term, Julia has shown that she is smart, a hard worker, and a strong advocate for education and agriculture. Her work ethic and academic experience will be valuable to the committee. Julia joins a strong team that continues to fight for the American people and conservative principles, and I look forward to working with her as we finish the 117th Congress.”



Congresswoman Letlow will serve on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs. She is the first Louisianan to serve on the House Appropriations Committee since former Congressman Rodney Alexander (LA-05) left office in 2013. For more information on the committee, click here.



Under House Rules, Congresswoman Letlow’s selection to the Appropriations Committee means that she will no longer serve on the House Committee on Agriculture or the House Committee on Education and Labor.

I’ve always been fiscally responsible — It’s something that I take very seriously. I am honored to have this opportunity to work with my colleagues to ensure we make sound decisions with your tax dollars. Louisiana Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) via Facebook