Louisiana Congressman to self-quarantine after ‘extended meeting’ with Congressman who tested positive for COVID-19

Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA.) has released a statement regarding the news that a Republican Member of Congress tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have just been informed that my colleague Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for COVID-19. Since I had an extended meeting with him late last week, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided it would be best to self-quarantine based on the guidance of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress.”

“Fortunately I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress’ Coronavirus response, and will remain in close contact with the Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force, my colleagues in Congress, as well as local officials and health professionals in Louisiana to ensure that swift action to address this crises continues.”