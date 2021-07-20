Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise gets COVID shot

Louisiana U.S. Representative and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has finally gotten a COVID shot.

Scalise reportedly got his first Pfizer vaccination on Sunday at an Ochsner clinic.

“When you talk to people who run hospitals, in New Orleans or other states, 90% of people in hospital with delta variant have not been vaccinated. That’s another signal the vaccine works,” he told NOLA.com reported.

Scalise called the vaccines “safe and effective,” and noted that he supported the funding that allowed the Trump administration to fast track the development of the vaccines.

He said he waited, in part, because he tested positive for Covid antibodies a while back – he believes he had a mild case of the virus at some point – and thought he had some immunity from that.

Scalise said he encourages others to get the vaccine but won’t shame anyone into doing what they don’t wish to do.