SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After initially declining to seek the Speaker of the House gavel, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson announced his intention to seek the coveted GOP leadership position.

Johnson posted his official letter of intent via social media Saturday afternoon.

In the letter, the Congressman cited the ongoing Israeli conflict with Hamas, an emboldened Russia, and China, and ineffective leadership in the executive branch as reasons that “after much prayer and deliberation,” he is choosing to enter the running to lead the House of Representatives.

An excerpt from his letter read:

“At this critical juncture, our House Republican majority must provide principled leadership. It is our duty to chart a new path, and answer with clarity and conviction who we are, why we are here, and what we are fighting for. As Scripture reminds us, “Where there is no vision the people perish.” (Prov. 29:18)

Johnson concluded the message by saying as Speaker he intends to restore trust, advance a comprehensive policy agenda, and promote individual members.

Read Johnson’s entire letter announcing his bid as speaker below: