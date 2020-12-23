Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19

Louisiana

by: The Advertiser/News Star

Posted: / Updated:

Luke Letlow, R-Start, pictured on July 22, 2020. (Greg Hilburn/The Advertiser)

(The Advertiser/News Star)- Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to continue treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman told USA Today Network Wednesday.

Letlow, 40, had been being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. He is in stable condition.

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center in Shreveport as he continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19,” Letlow representative Andrew Bautsch said in a statement.

Read the full story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar