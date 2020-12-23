Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19

(The Advertiser/News Star)- Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to continue treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman told USA Today Network Wednesday.

Letlow, 40, had been being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. He is in stable condition.

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center in Shreveport as he continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19,” Letlow representative Andrew Bautsch said in a statement.

