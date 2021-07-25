Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins says he’s tested positive for COVID-19, again

LAFAYETTE, La. [KLFY] U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on his official Facebook page Sunday evening.

Higgins, a representative for Louisiana’s 3rd congressional district, says that his wife Becca and son have also tested positive for COVID.

The Republican lawmaker says this is his second time that he and his wife have tested positive for the virus.

‘This is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging.’

Higgins says that they are all under excellent care and that the prognosis is positive.

He is requesting privacy as the family works toward making a full recovery.