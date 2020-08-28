Louisiana congressional delegation urges Trump to declare major disaster in wake of Hurricane Laura

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s congressional delegation has sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to declare a major disaster in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
The letter follows Gov. John Bel Edwards formal request for the same declaration, which would include the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Nachitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn.
