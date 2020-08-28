Louisiana congressional delegation urges Trump to declare major disaster in wake of Hurricane Laura

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Yuma International Airport Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention. But he’ll be speaking to a public deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and overwhelmingly dissatisfied with his and the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Matt York)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s congressional delegation has sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to declare a major disaster in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

The letter follows Gov. John Bel Edwards formal request for the same declaration, which would include the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Nachitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn.

