Louisiana concealed carry gun bill wins final passage; governor promises veto

A bill to allow people to carry a concealed handgun in Louisiana without a permit or training secured final legislative passage Tuesday, though Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has promised to veto the bill.

Senate Bill 118 by Republican Sen. Jay Morris of Monroe is part of a trend of “concealed carry” gun bills being debated in many state Legislatures this spring.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week he will sign a similar bill that passed the Texas Legislature.

Supporters believe the current Louisiana law requiring training and permits to carry a concealed firearm are infringements on their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Morris’ bill would allow anyone 21 and older to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Current law allows concealed carry with a permit that requires training.

