Louisiana community is in shock of assistant coach passing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Captain Shreve High School family is still in disbelief after hearing the news of a beloved member’s sudden passing in a car crash over the weekend.

Assistant Football Coach Logan Allen was critically injured in a wreck just after 7 a.m. Sunday on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Airport Drive north of downtown Shreveport. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died hours later.

Allen was a senior at LSUS and was the off-campus freshman football coach for the last two years. He was 23 years old.

“Almost a sense of anytime someone that young dies, it’s almost a sense that they got robbed,” Head Coach Bryant Sepulvado said Monday afternoon.

“I think it still hasn’t sunk in fully to all of us yet. We met with the team this morning. Especially the freshman kids that he dealt with, but even some of the older kids that he’s coached.”

Captain Shreve Principal Ginger Gustavson says counselors will be available for students to cope with the loss.

There’s an account set up at Citizens Bank to help Allen’s family with funeral arrangements. You can go to any Citizens Bank and let them know you would like to make a deposit to Amanda K. Langston for the benefit of Charles Logan Allen.

Be sure to use both names to assure funds are deposited into the correct account.