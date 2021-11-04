Louisiana College becoming Louisiana Christian University

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Baptist institution of higher learning in central Louisiana is changing its name.

Louisiana College in Pineville will formally announce its new name — Louisiana Christian University — on Nov. 16 during a meeting of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, according to a Wednesday news release.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cheryl Clark said the change will increase the institution’s prominence and marketability.

“It reflects who we are, affirms our strategic plan, and positions us for long-term success,” Clark said. “Being a university speaks of the breadth and depth of learning already happening for both our undergraduate and graduate students, aligns our name with our comprehensive academic offerings in both liberal arts and applied sciences, including our expansion to master’s programs, and enables us to attract and recruit more students.”

Louisiana College opened in 1906 with enrollment of 19 students. It lists current enrollment at 1,250.

The institution offers dozens of bachelor’s degree programs. It also offers a Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Education, Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Social Work. It plans to begin offering a Master of Business Administration program next fall.

“We are not throwing away our past,” President Rick Brewer said of the name change. “We are recognizing this school has always been Christian.”