CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Iowa caregiver was arrested after video surfaced showing him striking an infirmed person.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about a cruelty to infirmities case on Monday. The complainant told deputies that one of their employees, a primary caregiver, was seen on video hitting an adult with intellectual disabilities. CPSO detectives watched the footage, confirming that the caregiver struck the victim multiple times over an extended period of time.

The caregiver, Seth W. Janssen, 28 of Iowa, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to persons with infirmities. He was released the following day on a $25,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.