Louisiana Attorney General leading coalition asking federal government for more access to remdesivir

(KLFY) Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a coalition of state attorneys general petitioning the drug remdesivir.

News Ten Anchor Dalfred Jones explains what the group wants.

Landry along with other attorneys general are calling on U.S. Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration to push for more availability of Remdesivir.

In formal clinical trials, the anti viral drug has shown to help COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

The Attorney General says it is vital to continue to search for cures and treatment of this virus.

“We must continue to push treatment for those who struggle with the disease. Having a treatment for the virus is critical to get back to normal.”

The group is also looking to get the price of Remdesivir lowered.

Currently, one course costs over $3100 or 520 dollars a vial.

Remedsivir, an antiviral developed to treat Ebola, benefited from public funding, including a $30 million NIH-funded clinical trial this year, the letter says.