NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana business owner has pled guilty after failing to account for and pay taxes.

Rene Clement, 76, of Houma, pleaded guilty to failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contribution Act taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Clement conducted a business as a limited liability company under the name Vinyl Products, LLC.

Between 2014 and 2018, Clement failed to account for and pay taxes associated with Vinyl Products in the amount of around $750,368.68, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Clement faces a maximum sentence of five years, a three-year term of supervised release, and a fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Carboni.