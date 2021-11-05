Louisiana business industry CEO releases statement on vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President and CEO Stephen Waguespack gave a statement President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies. The news was announced in a press release on Friday, Nov. 5.

The Biden administration states that private companies with more than one hundred employees are to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or face weekly testing.

Companies and employees that do not follow the vaccination mandate will face a $13,600 fine per employee and another $136,000 for “willful violation.”

In response to the vaccination mandate, Waguespack released the following statement: