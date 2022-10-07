MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A man was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name “John Doe” for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business, deputies said on Friday (Oct. 7).

The STPSO reports around 4:30 a.m., a man was caught using power tools to try to open a safe inside a business, located in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 in Mandeville.

Deputies say they watched as the suspect exited the business through a hole he had cut in the side of the building. Soon after that, deputies confronted the suspect and discovered that he was armed. The man then refused to surrender and fought with the deputies in an attempt to flee, however, he was eventually arrested but did not go quietly.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect fought with deputies as they tried to secure him in the backseat of the patrol unit. Both the suspect and the deputy were transported to a local area hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries following the altercation.

According to a press release, STPSO deputies do not know the identity of the man they arrested. The suspect did not provide his name or have identification on him. He was booked as a John Doe into the parish jail.

The man was arrested on one count each of Business Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Battery, and his identification is still being investigated.