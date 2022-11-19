BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana unemployment rate has fallen for the fifth month in a row.

According to the Office of the Governor, the current unemployment rate in Louisiana is the lowest in the state’s history.

“Louisiana’s unemployment rate is now 3.3%, significantly lower than the national rate of 3.7%. This is the fifth month in a row we have set a new record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history. These historic numbers are a testament to the work ethic and talent of our people, who have come back so strong after suffering through a global pandemic and two catastrophic hurricane seasons in 2020 and 2021. Louisiana businesses are hiring, and I want to encourage every job seeker to contact the Louisiana Workforce Commission for help finding the right job for them. Our work is not done. My administration will continue our bipartisan efforts to create good-paying jobs, grow and diversify our economy, and make Louisiana a leader in the emerging industries of tomorrow. If we can put our differences aside and put Louisiana first, I have no doubt that our best days are ahead of us.” Gov. John Bel Edwards

The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s full breakdown of October’s unemployment numbers can be found on its website.