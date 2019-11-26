Live Now
Louisiana Boy Scout leader held on $50 million bond for pornography involving juveniles

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– A Livingston Parish man has been arrested as a part of an investigation by the FBI.

Details are limited but here is what we know.

Randy Miller Jr. of Denham Springs was arrested this morning and has been charged with 500 counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms.

A source says that the FBI was outside of her home this morning.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they assisted with Miller’s arrest but the AG’s Office is handling the case.

The AG’s office released the following statement surrounding the arrest:

“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said General Landry. “So I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”

Bond has been set at $50 million.

We’ll provide more details as they are made available.

