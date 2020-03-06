Live Now
Louisiana boy gets Make-A-Wish experience with Steph Curry

Louisiana

by: Justin Franklin

Photo of Chauvin and Steph Curry provided by Solar Supply Inc.

Louisiana native Evan Chauvin had the experience of a lifetime when he got to meet his hero Steph Curry.

The 12-year-old, who was diagnosed with early-onset Cerebellar Ataxia, was flown to San Francisco to see the Golden State Warriors most recent championship trophies. More importantly, Chauvin got to meet one of the most prominent stars of the team–Steph Curry.

The wish was made possible by Solar Supply Inc., a Lake Charles company, who has been partnering with Make-A-Wish for at least 15 years.

“Being able to grant a child’s wish is something we feel good about and enjoy doing. Making a difference in a child’s life is a very amazing and unique feeling, ” said Quitman Moon, a representative of Solar Supply in Lake Charles, LA. “Our relationship with Make-A-Wish has had a positive impact on everyone involved. Giving is much more rewarding than receiving.”

