ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced and ordered to pay over $374,000 in restitution for wire fraud.

Deonne Drawdy, 50, of Pollock, La., was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for committing wire fraud. Drawdy was also ordered to pay $374,331.30 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Drawdy was employed as the bookkeeper and financial director at the architectural firm of Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato (BH&B) in Alexandria from 2007 to 2020, where some of her duties included issuing checks.

In 2020, BH&B noticed suspicious activity in the firm’s accounts. After an audit was conducted, law enforcement joined in the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the investigation revealed that in January 2019, Drawdy issued a check from the firm’s bank account and deposited it into her personal bank account for her own personal use.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.