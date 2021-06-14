Louisiana bill would end statute of limitations for child abuse

(KLFY) On the final day of the state’s legislative session the house of representatives unanimously approved a bill by representative Jason Hughes that repeals the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse survivors to file civil cases.

Prior to the bill’s passage, survivors had 10 years from their 18th birthday to report the incident.

The bill also has a three year prescriptive period which means if someone under the current law has already aged out they will have three years to file their case.

Advocates are hopeful that Governor John Bel Edwards will sign the bill in to law.