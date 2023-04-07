BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Animal lovers who do not want to part with their furry friends, even in the afterlife, may have a new option proposed under new legislation. Rep. Wayne McMahen pre-filed HB248, which would allow “for the burial of pet remains with human remains” in cemeteries.

Rep. McMahen said that he has been a veterinarian for 40 years and during that term, he realized how important this issue is to pet owners.

McMahen, who represents Bossier and Webster parishes, said that current law states that cemeteries are only for human remains.

“This bill pertains to cemeteries and each cemetery would have to put rules in place to allow interment of pet with owner,” McMahen said.

He said this law will not mandate it be allowed but will allow it. He also clarifies the pet cannot be euthanized just so it can be interred with the deceased.

McMahen studied veterinary medicine at Louisiana Tech and LSU.

The bill will be considered during the regular legislative session that begins on April 10.