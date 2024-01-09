BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) elected its board officers for 2024 during a Tuesday special meeting.

According to a release, District 6 member Ronnie Morris was elected as president, District 5 member Lance Harris was elected as vice president and District 4 member Stacey Melerine was elected as secretary-treasurer.

The 11-member BESE board is made up of eight elected members and three governor-appointed members. All members serve a four-year term.

Here’s a list of who is on the BESE board:

District 1 Member: Paul Hollis

District 2 Member: Sharon Latten Clark

District 3 Member: Sandy Holloway

District 4 Member: Stacey Melerine (Secretary-Treasurer)

District 5 Member: Lance Harris (Vice President)

District 6 Member: Ronnie Morris (President)

District 7 Member: Kevin Berkin

District 8 Member: Preston Castille

Governor-appointed Member: Conrad Appel

Governor-appointed Member: Judy Armstrong

Governor-appointed Member: Simone Champagne

“Mr. Morris, Mr. Harris, and Mrs. Melerine are student-first leaders who appreciate the type of bold actions necessary to improve academic outcomes,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. I applaud their selection as board officers. Louisiana is poised to accelerate and I’m confident our new board will seize this opportunity.”

Latest News