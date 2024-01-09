BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) elected its board officers for 2024 during a Tuesday special meeting.
According to a release, District 6 member Ronnie Morris was elected as president, District 5 member Lance Harris was elected as vice president and District 4 member Stacey Melerine was elected as secretary-treasurer.
The 11-member BESE board is made up of eight elected members and three governor-appointed members. All members serve a four-year term.
Here’s a list of who is on the BESE board:
- District 1 Member: Paul Hollis
- District 2 Member: Sharon Latten Clark
- District 3 Member: Sandy Holloway
- District 4 Member: Stacey Melerine (Secretary-Treasurer)
- District 5 Member: Lance Harris (Vice President)
- District 6 Member: Ronnie Morris (President)
- District 7 Member: Kevin Berkin
- District 8 Member: Preston Castille
- Governor-appointed Member: Conrad Appel
- Governor-appointed Member: Judy Armstrong
- Governor-appointed Member: Simone Champagne
“Mr. Morris, Mr. Harris, and Mrs. Melerine are student-first leaders who appreciate the type of bold actions necessary to improve academic outcomes,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. I applaud their selection as board officers. Louisiana is poised to accelerate and I’m confident our new board will seize this opportunity.”
