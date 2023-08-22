All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of five days, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit received information from multiple confidential sources that a male subject named “Joe” was allegedly selling narcotics from a motel room at Studio 6 Motel on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. On Monday, August 21, 2023, agents executed a search warrant on the motel room and made contact with 29-year-old Joseph Austin.

According to the affidavit, agents seized approximately 995 Ecstasy pills, 92.63 grams of marijuana, and a handgun inside the motel room. Austin allegedly advised agents that the items belonged to him. Agents also noted that the narcotic activities allegedly took place near Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School and Wossman High School.

Austin was arrested and charged with Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.