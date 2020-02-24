Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana authorities search for escaped jail inmate

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who escaped from a Louisiana jail on Monday while being taken from one part of the facility to another.

Clement Leach, 49, escaped the Orleans Parish Temporary Detention Center after 2 a.m. as he was being taken from his living unit to the kitchen area, the parish sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement obtained by news outlets.

Leach was booked into jail in September, and was awaiting trial on seven counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how Leach was able to get out of custody, or whether he was being escorted through the facility at the time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar