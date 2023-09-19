BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 17, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department received an anonymous call that subjects were allegedly fighting dogs on Williams Drive in Bastrop, La.

Upon arrival, authorities came in contact with three subjects at the residence. The subjects attempted to keep the officer from going into the backyard, but after the officer called for backup, two of the subjects fled the scene. According to authorities, the officer was wearing a body cam, and the subjects were able to be identified from the video footage.

During the investigation, authorities discovered approximately 20 pit bulls and bully-mixed breeds chained in the backyard. The dogs were allegedly covered in numerous scars of various healing stages, and some were found with life threatening wounds.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Justin Johnson for 20 Counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.