BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, on May 4, 2023, a missing and endangered juvenile was found at the America’s Best Value Inn with an adult male in Bastrop, La.

Officials placed the juvenile in a National Crime Information center and was listed as a possible victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the juvenile was found in the room with a male suspect, who was determined to have rented the room at the hotel. During the investigation, a small amount of marijuana was found.

The Bastrop Police Department is working with multiple law enforcement agencies, along with Protective Child Services during this investigation. Authorities arrested Kameron Brantley for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The investigation is still ongoing.