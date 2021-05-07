Louisiana authorities identify body recovered from Red River

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A body pulled from the Red River in Louisiana was identified Friday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office, in a news release, said the body of Tommie Shane Weeks, 41, of Benton was recovered near Bishop Point on Wednesday. An employee of the Joe D. Waggoner Lock & Dam, No. 5 reported seeing a body in the river near a brushy, turbulent area around 8:45 a.m.

Weeks was identified through fingerprint and dental records, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar