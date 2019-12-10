Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana authorities asking for public’s help finding missing man

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

Have you seen the man in this picture?

David Hanvy, 60, of Geismar has been missing since Monday, December 2.

Hanvy was last seen at his home.

A family member notified authorities the following day about Hanvy’s absence.

APSO said, “he is driving a red 2009 Kia Rio and was last seen wearing a blue pullover jacket and black sweatpants with “Saints” imprinted on one of the legs of the pants.”

APSO does not suspect foul play in this case.

If you have any information on the location of David Hanvy, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868).

If you would like to collect a cash reward, you need to call Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
25 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories