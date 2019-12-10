Louisiana authorities asking for public’s help finding missing man

Have you seen the man in this picture?

David Hanvy, 60, of Geismar has been missing since Monday, December 2.

Hanvy was last seen at his home.

A family member notified authorities the following day about Hanvy’s absence.

APSO said, “he is driving a red 2009 Kia Rio and was last seen wearing a blue pullover jacket and black sweatpants with “Saints” imprinted on one of the legs of the pants.”

APSO does not suspect foul play in this case.

If you have any information on the location of David Hanvy, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868).

If you would like to collect a cash reward, you need to call Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.