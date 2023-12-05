SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is highlighting local authors.

The library system held book signings at two branches on Monday evening, including one with Shreveport therapist and now-published author Clint Davis. He spoke about his book titled “Building Better Bridges,” which he said provides parents a guide to having tough conversations with their children, including navigating the unknowns of the Internet and generational trauma.

“What inspired me was the countless stories of adults and children who have either been abused or exposure to pornography or things online that they can’t get out of their head that’s caused trauma. So it’s trying to help parents in this new digital era know how to navigate and keep kids safe,” Davis said.

“Clint and I worked on the book for a long time and put a lot of our hearts in it to make it feel perfect. Which, of course, nothing is perfect, but when its important work like this, it just feels really good to see it come to life,” said Sarah Wilson, editor.

Davis is the owner and founder of Clint Davis Counseling and Integrative Wellness in Shreveport. You can find his book online and on Amazon.

