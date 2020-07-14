Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has coronavirus, is in quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - "On his knees in a submissive position and yet, he was handled as if he was a threat."

Attorney Ron Haley is questioning how this picture of a teen on his knees with arms behind his head ---- turned into this viral video of an officer restraining him with a knee.

"Why was he handled in such a rough manner? He was not armed; he was not posing a threat to anyone for him to be treated that way."

Last week, the 17-year-old was a passenger in an alleged police chase. Video posted to Facebook said, the officer's knee was on the teen's neck. Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul said, that video on social media does not paint a clear image of the actual position.

"A still photo that was taken from one of the officers showing the actual angle of when the arrest was being made" said Chief Paul.

BRPD confirmed, in the image obtained from a body cam, the officer used a tactic they learn in training.

"A knee on a back is used as a control method" said Myron Daniels with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The attorney representing the family said, we recently saw what happened to George Floyd and no matter where the knee is placed, no one deserves that treatment.

"If that's in the training manual to handle somebody in that way in a submissive position then that training manual is wrong and needs to be rewritten" said Haley.