Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has coronavirus, is in quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus.
His spokesman said Tuesday that the prominent Republican elected official has no symptoms of COVID-19.
Landry spokesman Millard Mule told The Associated Press the attorney general decided to get tested for the coronavirus “out of on overabundance of caution” because he had planned to attend events with Vice President Mike Pence ahead of his visit Tuesday.
Pence was traveling to Louisiana to discuss coronavirus response work as the state is seeing a resurgence in new virus cases that has worried public health officials.
